Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 294.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 51,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

