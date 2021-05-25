Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 4,017 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.68. 19,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

