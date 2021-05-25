Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.90.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $600.32. The company had a trading volume of 659,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,382,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $670.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $578.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

