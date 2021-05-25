Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,434 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,005. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

