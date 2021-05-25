Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.66. 204,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,777,234. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.09. The stock has a market cap of $305.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.