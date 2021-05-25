Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.70. 66,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,202,425. The company has a market cap of $594.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

