Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.75. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

