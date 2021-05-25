Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.28. 579,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,649,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average of $212.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

