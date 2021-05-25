Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

IGSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.89. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,123. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92.

