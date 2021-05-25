Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37. Approximately 1,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

OLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $360,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

