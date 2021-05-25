Open Predict Token Trading Down 34.7% Over Last Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1,982.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00935074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.72 or 0.09782633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.