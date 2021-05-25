OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00067347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00937710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,654.12 or 0.09680543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.