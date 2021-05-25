Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 11,505 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $553.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $290.18 and a one year high of $573.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $530.37 and its 200 day moving average is $499.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,700 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

