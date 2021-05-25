Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 278,408 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 2,855.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,408 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. 69,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,127. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64.

