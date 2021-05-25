Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS remained flat at $$176.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,501. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.14 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

