Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $1,055,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,902,824 shares of company stock valued at $537,296,806 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $167.94. 226,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,315. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

