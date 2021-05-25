Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,409.77. 28,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,316.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2,004.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

