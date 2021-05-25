Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

