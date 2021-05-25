Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

OPCH stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 377.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Option Care Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

