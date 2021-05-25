O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $536.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.69 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

