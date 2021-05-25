Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SEB Equities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 9.78%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.