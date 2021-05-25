Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.92

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $25.91. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 20,393 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

