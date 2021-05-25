Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Down 2.2%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $44.95. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,402.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

