Oxford Biomedica’s (OXBDF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXBDF. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF remained flat at $$15.72 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

