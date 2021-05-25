Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives GBX 1,687.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

OXIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Oxford Instruments stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,070 ($27.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,388. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,162 ($15.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,967.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

