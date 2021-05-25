P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading Down 3.1%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.42 and last traded at $87.42. Approximately 285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

