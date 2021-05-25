Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

PAAS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,038. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

