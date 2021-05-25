Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

PAAS opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 294.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 258,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

