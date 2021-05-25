PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report sales of $62.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.01 million to $66.10 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $251.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 296,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $894,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

