Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 18,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,696. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $961.61 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

