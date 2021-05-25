Paula Green Sells 490 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.58. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

