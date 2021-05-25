PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.15. 3,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,210. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.01 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

