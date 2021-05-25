PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 165 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.74. 20,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,606. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

