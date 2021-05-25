PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. 34,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

