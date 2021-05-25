PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $215.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,556 shares of company stock worth $9,703,005 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

