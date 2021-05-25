PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 139,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,702. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

