PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after buying an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,351,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 440,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 84,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,258. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

