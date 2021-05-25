PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,809 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,541,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $69.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.