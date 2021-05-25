Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Argus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by Argus from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.58.

PTON stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.16 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,501 shares of company stock worth $75,964,502. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

