Peninsula Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,841 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

