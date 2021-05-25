Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 1,990 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.7% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

