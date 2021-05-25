Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 2,714 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.40 and a 200-day moving average of $263.27. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

