Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $357.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $243.09 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.26.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.43.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

