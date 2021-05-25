Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 9,202 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

