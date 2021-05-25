Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the highest is $6.81 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $24.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 301,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

