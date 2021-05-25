Penta Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 37% against the dollar. Penta has a market cap of $2.09 million and $102,977.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00944206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.62 or 0.09847153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Penta Coin Trading

