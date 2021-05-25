Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce sales of $837.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.30 million and the lowest is $825.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 44,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 823,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.