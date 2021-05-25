Peoples Financial Services Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

