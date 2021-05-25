PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,256,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of PepsiCo worth $14,181,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 56,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

