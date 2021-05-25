Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 763,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

